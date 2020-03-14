Officials: Mississippi River flood risk high
DAVENPORT — Mississippi River flood chances remain high in eastern Iowa’s Quad-Cities area but have dropped significantly in the past two weeks, the National Weather Service said in its latest spring flood outlook.
The report released Thursday showed a 59% chance of major flooding — down from 95% reported on Feb. 27.
“This drop was due to a prolonged period of dry weather across much of the Mississippi River Valley and a favorable snowmelt,” the report said. “However, it remains important to note that the overall risk of flooding remains high through the spring.”
Crews evacuated people from buildings and cars on April 30 when a flood barrier failed along the Mississippi River, sending floodwaters rushing into downtown Davenport.
Thursday’s outlook was the last of three released this winter by the weather service’s Davenport office. It said the “risk of major flooding is above normal for the entire reach of the (Mississippi) River from Dubuque, Iowa, through Gregory Landing, Mo.”
Man pleads not guilty in woman’s drug death
CEDAR RAPIDS — A former Waterloo resident has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the drug death of a woman.
U.S. District Court records say Eric Griggs, 38, entered the pleas Tuesday in Cedar Rapids. The charges: distribution of heroin resulting in death, possession with intent to distribute and use of communications facilities to facilitate a drug felony.
Authorities said the heroin Griggs distributed resulted in the death of Abigail Wilder, a 19-year-old who lived in Cedar Falls.
Her body was found Sept. 1, 2018, at the home where she lived with a friend and the friend’s mother. Investigators searched Wilder’s phone and found messages between her and Griggs from Aug. 31, 2018.