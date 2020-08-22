In Iowa, there were 787 additional COVID-19 cases between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the state's total to 55,496.
Iowa's related death toll increased by 13 to 1,030 in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. today.
In Wisconsin, 950 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 70,009.
Thirteen related deaths were recorded, so the state count climbed to 1,081.
In Illinois, 2,356 new cases of and 17 additional related deaths were reported today.
That pushes the state's totals to 218,285 cases, including 7,874 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)