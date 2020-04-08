Ninety-seven new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa were reported today by Iowa Department of Public Health officials.
The increase marks a jump of nearly 10% in the statewide total from Tuesday. No new cases were reported in Dubuque, Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
Two additional deaths were reported today, bringing the statewide death toll to 27.
Dubuque County's COVID-19 total remains at 28; Jones County has six cases; Clayton County has five; Jackson County has four; and Delaware County has one.