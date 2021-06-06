The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Saturday’s developments included:
- Two additional COVID-19- related deaths were reported in Iowa County, moving its total to 13.
- Seven additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span, increasing the county’s total to 13,476.
- As of Saturday, 139,310 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated. That represents 57.3% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 11, at the Kennedy Mall vaccination clinic. See the full list of upcoming vaccination clinics and other locations to receive the free vaccinations at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- In Delaware County, a vaccination clinic for anyone 12 and older will be held starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester. More information at regmedctr.org/covid-pfizer.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 1.9%. Rates in other area counties in Iowa were Clayton County, 0.7%; Delaware County, 0.4%; Jackson County, 3%; and Jones County, 3.5%.
- The State of Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Saturday. The most-recent data, as of Thursday, showed four residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized, along with one resident of Delaware County and one from Jones County. No such residents of Clayton or Jackson counties were hospitalized.
- Iowa reported 93 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday, increasing the state’s total to 371,956.
- The state reported one additional related death, so the death toll increased to 6,068.
- As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,400,212 people in Iowa had been fully vaccinated — 56.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- In Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services did not provide updated statewide data Saturday. The state had 610,740 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,150 related deaths as of Friday.
- As of Saturday, 2,616,388 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 56.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
- Illinois reported 1,384,903 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, an increase of 538 cases in 24 hours. The state’s related death toll rose by 32 to 22,912.
- As of Saturday, 5,157,990 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 50.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.