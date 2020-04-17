LANCASTER, Wis. — A second Grant County resident confirmed to have COVID-19 has died, local health officials announced this afternoon.
The Grant County Health Department reported the person was at least 81 years old -- as was the first person in the county to die with the coronavirus.
Officials reported that the number of confirmed cases in the county increased by two, to 15 in total.
For most people, the disease causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
The health department reminded people to abide by the state’s stay-at-home order, which mandates social distancing through May 26.
Earlier in the day, state officials announced another 170 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That pushed the state total to 4,045.
They also reported another eight related deaths, pushing that tally to 205. It is unclear whether the Grant County death was included in today's update.
Iowa County reported one more confirmed case today, increasing its total to six.
With no new cases reported today, the totals in Crawford and Lafayette counties remain at three each.