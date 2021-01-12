Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- The state reported seven additional cases in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate dipped slightly to 12.2% during the 24-hour span.
- There were no new related deaths in the tri-state area.
- Four additional cases were confirmed in Jackson County, and the county’s 14-day positivity rate rose to 16%.
- Three additional cases were reported in Clayton County. The county’s rate remained at 19.3%.
- Jones County had two additional cases and its rate remained at 14.9%.
- Delaware County had no additional cases, though its rate increased to 14.5%.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health released updated county-level hospitalization data as of Saturday afternoon. At that time Dubuque County had 12 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized, a decrease of 10 over the previous most recent report from Thursday; Clayton County had five, an increase of two; Delaware County had three, a decrease of one; Jackson County remained unchanged at three hospitalizations; Jones County had no residents hospitalized, a decrease of three.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, there were three area long-term-care facilities in this five-county region on the outbreak list. The cases include 41 at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque; 22 at Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque, an increase of two from 24 hours earlier; and five at Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque, an increase of two.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 815 in 24 hours to 297,300. There was one additional death, and the toll stood at 4,139 at 5 p.m. Monday.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 11 additional cases Monday. Lafayette County provided no update Monday. Neither Crawford County nor Iowa County had any new cases.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 1,456 new cases Monday, pushing the total to 508,346. There were five additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,162.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported one additional case on Monday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 4,776 new cases Monday, along with 53 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 1,033,526 and 17,627 deaths.