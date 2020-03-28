The City of Dubuque on Friday followed steps taken earlier in the week by other eastern Iowa communities, temporarily closing playground areas and Flora Skate Park to protect the public from the COVID-19 pandemic.
City parks will remain open. However, playground areas, play structures and the skate park will be closed, according to a city press release.
Signs will be posted in all playground areas and the skate park notifying the public of the closure, which will remain in place until further notice, according to the release.
“(F)or their own safety and the safety of the children, we are asking the public to stay off this equipment and help limit the spread of the virus,” City Leisure Services Manager Mare Ware said in the release. “We need parents and guardians to help children and teens understand this temporary closure.”
The city’s dog park closed last week and remains closed through April 13.
While parks and trails remain open, residents are reminded to continue to practice social distancing outdoors and stay at least six feet from others, Ware said.