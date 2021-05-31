The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Sunday’s developments included:
- Two additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, increasing the county’s total to 13,448.
- As of Sunday, 138,299 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county area had been fully vaccinated — 56.9% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- Walk-in vaccination clinics continue to be regularly scheduled in Dubuque County. The next clinic will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at 1640 Main St. in Dubuque. See the full list of upcoming vaccination clinics at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 1.7%. Rates in other area counties were Clayton County, 1.6%; Delaware County, 1.8%; Jackson County, 5%; and Jones County, 4.5%.
- The State of Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Sunday. The most-recent data states, as of Tuesday, three residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. One such resident each of Jackson and Jones counties were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton and Delaware counties were hospitalized.
- Iowa reported 53 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Sunday, increasing the state’s total to 371,384.
- The state reported no additional related deaths, so the death toll remained 6,055.
- As of Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,379,891 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa — 55.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced that vaccination clinics will be held every Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon on the first floor of Royce Hall from June 3 to Aug. 12. They are free and open to the public. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Face coverings are required in all university buildings. For more information, call the Grant County Health Department at 608-723-6416.
- In Wisconsin, the state did not update COVID-19 cases Sunday. On Friday, the total stood at 609,787 and 7,053 deaths.
- As of Sunday, 2,590,260 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 55.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
- Illinois reported 1,381,665 confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, an increase of 602 cases in 24 hours. The state’s related death toll rose by 18 to 22,794.
- As of Sunday, 5,063,194 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 49.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.