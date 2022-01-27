The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Fifteen additional COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in the 10-county TH coverage area as of Wednesday, including seven more deaths in Dubuque County in a one-week span.
- Additionally, there were two more deaths in Grant County, Wis., since Saturday; two more deaths in Jackson County, Iowa, since the state’s last update one week earlier; one more in Clayton County, Iowa; one in Jo Daviess County, Ill.; and one each in Crawford and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin.
- In local Wisconsin counties, 337 new COVID-19 cases were reported among Grant County residents since Saturday, according to the state public health website. There were 222 new cases in Crawford County, 188 new cases in Iowa County and 104 in Lafayette County. In Jo Daviess County, Ill., there were 121 new cases.
- As of Wednesday, 179,267 residents in the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, which is unchanged for weeks.
- There were 26 people with COVID-19 hospitalized at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as of Wednesday, according to data provided by the hospitals to the TH. That was a decrease of 13 from a week earlier.
- As of Wednesday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 45 current cases among students, an increase of 19 since Friday; and 22 among staff, an increase of 13.
- Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 17 cases among students systemwide as of Wednesday, a decrease of four since Friday; and five or fewer cases among staff, a decrease of at least one. Western Dubuque Community School District reported there were 10 student cases as of Wednesday, a decrease of nine since Friday; and eight staff cases, unchanged.
- As of Wednesday, 664,910 Iowa residents had been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, an increase of 38,574 from one week earlier. The statewide COVID-19-related death toll was 8,317, an increase of 116 from the previous week.
- As of Wednesday, 1,899,246 Iowans were fully vaccinated according to the CDC, which is 64.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- The State of Wisconsin added 35,826 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday for a total of 1,305,977. The state’s related deaths increased by 195, climbing to 10,950.
- As of Wednesday, 3,687,496 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 67.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- In Illinois, 93,937 new cases were reported since Saturday, increasing the state’s total to 2,867,299. Another 574 related deaths were reported, as that toll moved to 30,419.
- As of Wednesday, the CDC reported that 8,345,415 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 70% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.