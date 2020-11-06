Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Six COVID-related deaths occurred in the tri-state area from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday — two additional deaths in Dubuque County, one in Jackson County, two more in Grant County, Wis., and one in Jo Daviess County, Ill. With 65 deaths as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Dubuque County had the fourth-highest death toll in the state.
- A total of 158 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday, setting a new record for the third time this week. The state-reported, 14-day positivity rate for Dubuque County inched up to 20.2% as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 2,203 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday, an increase of 68 from the previous 24-hour period.
- Jones County increased dramatically adding 238 new cases during the 24 hours, and its 14-day positivity rate jumped more than nine percentage points to 28.8% as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
- Jackson County had 53 new cases and the fourth highest 14-day positivity rate in the state at 28.2%.
- Delaware County had 26 new cases and a 14-day positivity rate of 24%.
- Clayton County had 23 new cases in that time span, and its 14-day positivity rate was 25.3%.
- The state did not update county-specific hospitalization data on Thursday. The most recent figures, as of Tuesday, had 43 Dubuque County residents with the coronavirus hospitalized, 15 Jackson County residents, nine from Delaware County, eight from Clayton County and seven from Jones County.
- The state is now reporting outbreaks at eight local long-term-care centers, with Anamosa Care Center joining the list with 36 positive cases.
- In Dubuque County, ManorCare Health Services-Dubuque has one additional case for a total of 10, with one recovered. Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque increased by eight to 66 cases, with 10 recovered. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care continues to have 35 cases and now has 29 recovered. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque still has 20 cases, with 17 recovered, and Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade still has seven cases, with two recovered.
- In Delaware County, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester continues to have 81 cases and now has 64 recovered and Edgewood Convalescent Home still had five cases and two recovered.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed cases rose by 4,869, for a total of 144,477. The state’s related death toll rose by 15 to 1,787. There were 912 people with COVID-19 hospitalized statewide as of 5 p.m., continuing a record number.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 49 additional cases Thursday, in addition to the two new deaths. Iowa County reported 43 more cases; Crawford County, 19; and Lafayette County, 18.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 5,922 new cases Thursday, pushing the total to 249,924. There were 38 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,194.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 11 new cases on Thursday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 9,935 new confirmed cases Thursday, along with 97 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 447,491 cases, and its death toll now tops 10,000, reaching 10,030 Thursday.