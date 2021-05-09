The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Saturday’s developments included:
- No additional deaths were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday.
- Twelve more residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span.
- As of Saturday, 123,279 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 50.7% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- The State of Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Saturday. The most recent data stated that, as of Wednesday, four residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. There were two such residents of Delaware County hospitalized, and one resident each for Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties at that time.
- Walk-in vaccination clinics are regularly scheduled in Dubuque through May 17. The next two clinics are from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 10, at 1640 Main St. (the former funeral home by Jackson Park) and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at the Kennedy Mall vaccination site.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2.1%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were: Clayton County, 2.1%; Delaware County, 3.1%; Jackson County, 2.4%; and Jones County, 3.1%.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 264 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday, increasing the state’s total to 367,561. The state reported one additional related death, raising the death toll to 5,984.
- As of Saturday, 1,187,977 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa — 47.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- In Wisconsin, Crawford County Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments every Wednesday in its office in Prairie du Chien. To make an appointment, call 608-326-0229.
- Wisconsin reported 525 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, increasing its total to 602,790. The state’s death toll rose by 20, increasing the total to 6,904.
- As of Saturday, 2,249,889 million Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, or 48.3% of the state’s population of residents who are at least 16.
- On Thursday, the Jo Daviess County (Ill.) Health Department changed how it reports COVID-19 case data. The health department will no longer be providing data on individuals recovered in the county, which also prevents the number of active cases from being calculated.
- There were 1,729 new COVID-19 cases announced Saturday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,353,226. The state reported 22 additional related deaths, increasing the toll to 22,193.
Illinois also reported that 4,214,851 residents have been fully vaccinated as of Saturday — 41.3% of the state’s population of those 16 and older.