Six additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 12,671.
The county's death toll remained at 200, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Clayton County had three additional cases during the 24-hour span, increasing the county’s total to 1,624.
Jackson County had two additional cases, increasing its total to 2,140.
Jones and Delaware counties each had one additional case, increasing their county totals to 2,891 and 1,931, respectively.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson and Delaware counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 55, 41 and 39.
Statewide, Iowa reported 457 additional cases in the 24-hour period, increasing the state’s total to 349,598.
There were seven additional related deaths, for a statewide total of 5,725.