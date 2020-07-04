It’s a cruel COVID-19 reality that specific types of people are the most vulnerable to serious complications and death.
Among the variety of underlying conditions are two of the most common, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention — age and obesity.
Graham A. MacGregor, a Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine in London, co-authored a recent editorial in the BMJ medical journal and summed it up this way:
“If you’re elderly and male and obese, I would be seriously worried and would do anything to try and lose weight and eat more healthily and take more exercise.”
The World Health Association noted that worldwide obesity tripled between 1975 and 2016. The CDC says that in America, 42.4% of us were obese in 2017-2018.
And, now, the coronavirus has added urgency to this plight in the form of potential premature death.
MacGregor and two other experts from Queen Mary University based their editorial on a number of studies that show obesity to be an independent risk factor. In one, titled OpenSAFELY, it was determined that the risk of dying from the coronavirus increased by 27% among obese individuals and was doubled in patients with a body mass index greater than 40.
And White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birks said last week that it wasn’t just older men who are at risk.
“We do know that we have people in the younger age groups with significant Type 1 diabetes and may also have individuals with significant obesity,” she said at a briefing.
What could become even more worrisome down the road when a vaccine is found were the findings in a study called “Impact of Obesity on Influenza A Virus Pathogenesis, Immune Response, and Evolution.” Published online last year at US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, it looked at the 2009 H1N1 influenza A virus pandemic and concluded:
“Obese hosts exhibit delayed and blunted antiviral responses to influenza virus infection, and they experience poor recovery from the disease. Furthermore, the efficacy of antivirals and vaccines is reduced in this population and obesity may also play a role in altering the viral life cycle, thus complementing the already weakened immune response and leading to severe pathogenesis.”
Maybe the eventual vaccine for COVID-19 will be different, and being obese will be irrelevant. Nevertheless, I hope people in this vulnerable group will be extra precautious and will heed MacGregor’s advice — eat less and be active more, or risk dying earlier than your friends and relatives would like to see you die.
It’s not as though we haven’t known for decades that obesity is a killer. Often along with smoking, obesity can figure into four of the five worst health risks in America — hypertension, high cholesterol, coronary artery disease and Type 2 diabetes. Only major depression, which ranks second as a health risk, isn’t linked to being overweight.
If you’re a Christian, you’re probably familiar with these verses from 1 Corinthians 6:19-20:
“Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; you were bought at a price. Therefore honor God with your bodies.”
My small body has never been overweight, and I’ve never smoked. Yet, alcoholism is in my blood. I eat too much sugar. I’ve dealt with depression and doubt.
This column isn’t about shaming people. The fact is, obesity’s health risks are just multiplied by this dreaded coronavirus.
I don’t believe experts are talking enough about it. I’m afraid people aren’t doing enough to combat it, either.