Thirty-one additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 610 cases at the latter time. The tally has jumped by 105 cases in the past 72 hours.
No additional related deaths were reported in the county in that time frame. The toll remains at 22.
One additional case each was reported during that time in Delaware and Jones counties. Their respective totals moved to 48 and 56.
No new cases were reported during that time in Clayton or Jackson counties. Their respective totals remain at 39 and 27.
Statewide, 390 new cases were recorded in that time frame. There were 30,355 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.
Three more related deaths were reported, putting the total at 720.