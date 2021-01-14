Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County added 49 new COVID-19 positive cases between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate dipped slightly to 11.7%.
- There were no new related deaths anywhere in the tri-state area.
- Thirteen additional cases were confirmed in Jackson County during the 24-hour span, and the county’s 14-day positivity rate moved up slightly to 16.2%.
- Ten additional cases were reported in Clayton County. The county’s rate fell to 18.6%.
- Jones County had five additional cases and its rate ticked down to 13.5%.
- Delaware County had four additional cases, and its rate fell to 12%.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday released updated county-level hospitalization data as of Monday afternoon. At that time Dubuque County had 12 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized, unchanged from 24 hours prior; Clayton County had five, an increase of two; Delaware County had four, unchanged; Jackson County, two, a decrease of one; Jones County still had no residents hospitalized.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, there were just two area long-term-care facilities in this five-county region on the outbreak list. The cases include 41 at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque and 22 at Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque, unchanged from 24 hours earlier.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 1,914 in 24 hours, topping 300,000 for a total of 300,319. There were 10 additional deaths, and the toll stood at 4,232 at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 11 additional cases Wednesday. Iowa County had five new cases. Lafayette County reported four more cases. Crawford County had three new cases.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 2,134 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 513,270. There were 37 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,248.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 10 additional cases Wednesday.
Statewide, Illinois reported 5,862 new cases reported Wednesday, along with 97 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 1,046,030 and 17,840 deaths.