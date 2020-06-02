The spread of COVID-19 is sparking a bevy of new scams, as opportunistic fraudsters seek to take advantage of new federal programs and manipulate concerned citizens.
The U.S. Department of Justice recently released a list containing more than a dozen fraudulent schemes tied to the pandemic.
Jason Norton, senior vice president of marketing and business development at DuTrac Community Credit Union, said fraud is always a source of concern at his organization.
He believes that the mental and emotional toll of the pandemic could make citizens more vulnerable to such activity.
“All of us have a certain level of stress right now, and we may not be thinking as clearly or going through the same decision-making processes we normally would,” he said.
WIDE RANGE OF SCAMS
Federal officials warn that scams related to COVID-19 can take many forms.
The DOJ reports that some scammers have placed telephone calls in which they claim to be government officials, promising to provide federal stimulus payments if people supply their personal information.
Another scheme takes the opposite approach, with fraudsters calling unsuspecting individuals and claiming that they received an overpayment in their stimulus checks. The caller then demands a “refund” of the difference.
DOJ officials have also observed an increase in social media scams or telephone calls where the perpetrator seeks donations for nonexistent or illegitimate charities.
At Heartland Financial, officials are observing an uptick in fraud cases that mirrors the national rise.
John McVoy serves as a senior vice president and BSA/AML fraud director for the Dubuque-based financial institution, which operates a centralized fraud-prevention effort aiding Heartland’s 11 member banks throughout the country.
McVoy indicated that multiple factors have fueled rising fraud, including recent governmental initiatives that aimed to prop up the struggling economy. These stimulus efforts have pumped new money into the economy and attracted the attention of fraudsters.
“It is like sharks when there’s blood in the water,” McVoy said. “When there’s more money out there, they will try to do what they can to get access to it.”
EYE ON PREVENTION
McVoy declined to discuss specific policies and procedures that Heartland uses to monitor or prevent fraud. However, he emphasized that the organization is continuously seeking to improve such efforts.
Heartland collaborates with the American Bankers Association, Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America, and the International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators in hopes of establishing top fraud-prevention practices.
“We’re working through this like every other organization and trying to make sure our defenses are robust,” McVoy said.
At DuTrac Community Credit Union, educating employees and members is paramount.
Norton said the credit union communicates with its members about new scams and other pertinent fraud-related information, relaying such updates on its website or via email.
Meanwhile, staff members are thoroughly trained to spot the signs of fraudulent activity, whether it be initiated via a phone call or a visit to the lobby.
“The staff is constantly trained because it is an ever-present danger and there are always new scams emerging,” Norton explained.
Technology also aids efforts to prevent fraud.
For instance, DuTrac monitors incoming emails to determine which messages were generated by an outside server. If an email from an employee comes from an outside source, it’s often a signal that a scammer has infiltrated the system and is seeking sensitive information.
REMAINING VIGILANT
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said deputies will be keeping an eye out for scammers and relaying information about specific schemes that are observed in the area.
In the time of COVID-19, old tricks could be used in new ways.
Kennedy urged citizens to be skeptical of any caller seeking personal information.
“If a caller is claiming they are from the IRS and asking for your Social Security number, you should not believe them,” he said. “It’s not standard government practice to do things like that.”
He also urged citizens to be wary of emails promising items that are in short supply. In the age of COVID-19, bulk emails have offered access to personal protective equipment in an attempt to obtain money or sensitive financial information from victims.
“People need to make sure they are ordering products from a reliable source,” Kennedy said. “(Scammers) are hoping people are so concerned about their safety that they won’t be making good decisions.”