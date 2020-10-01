Seventy-six additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 3,488.
There were 264 new tests in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 30,560. That means the county had a positivity rate of 28.8% during that 24-hour span. The county’s overall positivity rate inched up to 11.4%.
There also was one additional COVID-related death in Dubuque County during the time period, raising its total to 43.
Delaware County reported 16 additional cases in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today, pushing its total to 469. Jackson County added 12 to move to 370. Jones County reported nine new cases for a total of 298. There were six new cases in Clayton County, where the total is now 274.
The related death tolls for each of those four counties remained at three.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report outbreaks in three local long-term-care centers.
Good Neighbor Home in Manchester jumped to 47 cases -- an increase of 14. The report notes that 24 are recovered .
Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque remained at 16 cases with 11 individuals recovered.
MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care continues to have 10 cases with no recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,085 additional cases in the 24-hour span, pushing the total to 89,647.
The death toll in Iowa rose by 15 to 1,358.