Platteville drops mask requirement in city buildings Telegraph Herald Olivia Garrett Mar 1, 2022 PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- The City of Platteville is no longer requiring masks in municipal facilities.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has required visitors and staff to wear masks inside municipal buildings since August 2020.In response to changes in federal health recommendations, the city is dropping the masking requirement when community COVID-19 levels are low, according to a press release.People still can wear masks if they choose and are instructed to do so if they have COVID-19 symptoms, a positive test or exposure to a person with COVID-19, according to the press release. Tags Platteville-wis Grant-county-wis Coronavirus