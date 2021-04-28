Fifteen additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 13,261.
There were no additional related deaths reported during the 24-hour span. The county's total remained at 206, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Eight additional cases were reported in Delaware County. The county's total rose to 2,068.
Three additional cases were reported in Clayton County, raising the county's total to 1,680.
The state reported one additional case each in Jackson and Jones counties. Their respective totals rose to 2,201 and 2,949.
There were no additional deaths reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today, so the death tolls remained 56, 56, 42 and 39, respectively.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of positive individuals rose to 363,929 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 503 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported an increase of one related death during the 24-hour span, raising the death toll to 5,931.