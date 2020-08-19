Seventeen additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 1,837.
Two new related deaths were reported in the county, bringing the total to 33.
There were 167 new tests reported in that 24-hour period, raising the total to 22,277. That means the county had a positivity rate of 10.2% for that 24-hour period. The county's overall positivity rate remained at 8.2%.
Delaware County reported four additional cases during the time period, increasing the county’s total to 147.
Clayton County reported five new cases, moving to 128.
Jackson County had three additional cases, so its total now stands at 174.
Two new cases were reported in Jones County, which now has a total of 140.
No new related deaths were reported in Delaware, Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties
Statewide, Iowa reported 614 additional COVID-19 cases during the 24-hour period, increasing the state’s total to 53,538.
Iowa’s related death toll increased by 16, topping the 1,000-death threshold. It stood at 1,003 as of 11 a.m. today.
The first COVID-19-related death in the state was a Dubuque County resident age 61 to 80, whose death was reported on March 24.
Iowa reached 500 related deaths on May 28.