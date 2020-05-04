SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the cancellation of another local, heavily attended event.

Organizers announced that the 2020 Summer Farm Toy Show would not be held in Dyersville. The event had been slated for June 5 and 6. 

A press release notes that the show's host, National Farm Toy Museum in Dyersville, remains closed as part of restrictions imposed by the state. 

Organizers said a virtual Summer Farm Toy Show will be held on June 6 on the event's Facebook page. 

The 2021 event tentatively is slated for June 26 and 27. 

