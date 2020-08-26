There were two more COVID-19 related deaths reported in the Telegraph Herald coverage area between 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today -- one in Dubuque County and one in Delaware County.
The total of deaths in Dubuque County is now at 36, and Delaware County moves to three.
Fourteen additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed during that 24-hour period increasing the county’s total to 1,929. There were 129 new tests reported in that time span, raising the total to 23,152.
That means the county had a positivity rate of 13.8% for that 24-hour period. The county's overall positivity rate is 8.3%.
Delaware County had 10 new cases and Clayton County had seven new cases reported during that 24-hour period, bringing totals in those counties to 185 and 170, respectively.
Jackson County added three new cases for a total of 180. Jones County reported two additional cases in the time period, boosting its total of 158.
Statewide, Iowa reported 863 new cases in the 24-hour span, to increase the state’s total to 58,019.
Iowa’s related death toll rose by 13 to 1,062 as of 11 a.m. today.