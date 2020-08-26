News in your town

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Southwest Tech moves program to virtual format after possible COVID-19 exposure

Platteville council encourages city to mask up

15 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 14-day positivity 18.5% in Clayton Co., 16.4% in Delaware Co.

Stockton schools switch to remote learning as 2 student COVID-19 cases confirmed

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

6 Jo Daviess County superintendents ask for families' help in combating spread of COVID-19

Stockton schools switch to remote learning as 2 student COVID-19 cases confirmed

Iowa spends $100 million in federal funds for farmer, ag programs

Southwest Tech moves program to virtual format after possible COVID-19 exposure

Prep football: Wahlert opting to wear masks during practices, games

New US virus cases fall as masks gain favor but testing lags

TH EXCLUSIVE: At least 10 Dubuque County mayors oppose mask mandate

13 more cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County, 12 in Dubuque County, 11 in Clayton County in 24 hours

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

1 new COVID-19 case in Dubuque County, lowest tally since late June

Dubuque County supervisors consider plan for county-run COVID-19 testing, as college students arrive

Scientists say Hong Kong man got coronavirus a second time

Prep football: Dyersville Beckman player, coach test positive for COVID-19