A 174 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, setting a new overall record for cases added in a 24-hour time span.
Today marks the fourth day in a row in which the 11 a.m. count for the county has hit a record. The previous overall record was 156 cases, which was set from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday of this week.
The county's total number pushed to 6,580.
Jones County increased by 76 positive cases between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 1,288 cases. Jones County sources attribute the county's significant increase in cases over the past week to an outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary and smaller outbreaks at long-term-care facilities. The Department of Corrections now lists 485 inmates infected with COVID-19 as of 11 a.m. today, a nine-case increase from yesterday.
Elsewhere, Jackson County had 51 more cases in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. and now stands at 941. Delaware County had 18 more, bringing its total to 989. Clayton County has 11 additional cases for a total of 665.
Both Dubuque and Clayton counties added one more COVID-19-related death in the past 24 hours, moving their respective to-date death tolls to 67 and four.
With no new deaths, Delaware County remains at 16, Jackson County at five and Jones County at four.
The state is tracking outbreaks at eight area long-term-care centers. As of 11 a.m. today, they were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
- Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque -- 68 cases (an increase of one), with 11 recovered.
- MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care -- 35 cases, with 29 recovered.
- Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque -- 20 cases, with 17 recovered.
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 10 cases, with one recovered.
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- seven cases, with two recovered.
DELAWARE COUNTY
- Edgewood Convalescent Home -- five cases, with two recovered.
JONES COUNTY
- Anamosa Care Center -- 38 cases (an increase of two).
Statewide, Iowa reported 4,292 additional cases in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today. Its total stood at 148,517.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 14 to 1,829.