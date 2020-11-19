Dubuque Community Schools officials announced today that they will move all students to virtual learning for one week following the Thanksgiving holiday.
Students will learn virtually from Nov. 30 through Dec. 4 and return to hybrid learning on Dec. 7, Superintendent Stan Rheingans wrote in a letter to families.
Rheingans wrote that the district's hybrid learning model -- in which students alternate in-person and remote learning days -- is working as designed. However, officials have seen "significant" spikes in COVID-19 cases after holidays and want to prepare for an increase after Thanksgiving break.
"This move is designed to provide an extra layer of protection to students and staff, as the vast majority of individuals will exhibit symptoms within 10 days following exposure," Rheingans wrote.
He noted that the step is not due to COVID-19 spread in school buildings.
Rheingans wrote that the district has applied to the Iowa Department of Education for a waiver to temporarily move to virtual learning. Officials will release more information about remote learning and meal availability in the coming days.
He also encouraged families to socially distance, wear masks and monitor for symptoms while their students are learning from home after the holiday.
"Our ongoing mitigation strategies, combined with enhanced preventative restrictions across the county/state and optimistic news on the horizon regarding vaccine development, will allow this break to set us up to move forward with as little disruption as possible in the future," Rheingans wrote.
This story will be updated.