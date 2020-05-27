MONTICELLO, Iowa -- The 2020 Great Jones County Fair won't feature country stars or other grandstand entertainment, but planning continues for the annual event, organizers announced today.
"Since the live performances of entertainment throughout the country are currently put on 'hold,' our stages will be empty, as well as all wheel and track events scheduled," stated an announcement.
It officially nixes the performances in Monticello of star country duo Dan + Shay, slated to take the stage on Thursday, July 23, and country legend Alan Jackson, along with Dustin Lynch, slated for Friday, July 24.
Zac Brown Band, the headliner for Saturday, July 25, announced in March that it was canceling all of its remaining 2020 tour dates.
"We are making efforts to negotiate the terms with our entertainers and grandstand events for July 21-25, 2021," stated the fair in the announcement.
The fair said its "immediate focus will be with our youth and to provide a safe and healthy experience for them this summer as they showcase their hard work and projects."
The 2020 fair is slated to run July 22 to 26.