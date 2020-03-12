Dubuque Community Schools leaders said today they are not planning changes to the school schedule at this time as they monitor the spread of coronavirus.
"As of today, we're not making any decisions to change any school schedules," district spokesman Mike Cyze said this afternoon.
Members of the district's leadership team are meeting daily to monitor the spread of coronavirus and will continue to do so over spring break. Dubuque students have a scheduled break for all of next week.
Officials also are in regular communication with county and state health leaders, Cyze said.
District leaders will begin sending updates to families and staff at 3 p.m. on weekdays with updated information. Additional communications will be sent as needed, Cyze said.
Officials also have created a dedicated page on the district's website with updates.
"We're certainly taking this very seriously," Cyze said. "Our team is constantly working on it, and we really want folks to know that we're going to establish that consistent communication so we can keep families involved an informed as we move forward."
Officials are encouraging families and staff with spring break plans to continue monitoring travel advisories and to follow guidelines to self-quarantine if needed.
Staff also are talking to students about preventative measures, are discontinuing the practice in some elementary lunch rooms in which students serve themselves and have added additional hand sanitizer stations in buildings, Cyze said.
Schools also will discontinue attendance incentives to encourage people to stay home if they are sick.
Officials also will look at upcoming district events to determine what the next steps might be, Cyze said.