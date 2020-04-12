Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has launched a volunteer program to support the state’s health care system during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wisconsin Emergency Assistance Volunteer Registry seeks active and retired health-care professionals and others who wish to help in non-clinical support positions, according to a press release.
The release states that the number of patients in Wisconsin needing treatment for COVID-19 could surge in the coming weeks and that assembling a network of health-care volunteers could reduce the stress on hospitals and clinics.
Visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/preparedness/weavr for more information.