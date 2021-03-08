Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
• Dubuque County had five additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
• The number of fully vaccinated Dubuque County residents rose by 625, for a total of 11,045 — or 11.3% of the county’s population.
• The number of Grant County residents who have been fully vaccinated increased by 22 during the 24-hour span, for a total of 8,080.
There were no additional related deaths in the 10-county region during the 24-hour span.
• As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 3.4%. Rates for other area counties in Iowa were Clayton County, 0.9%; Delaware County, 1.6%; Jackson County, 3.1%; and Jones County, 2.3%.
• Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Sunday. The most-recent figures, as of Thursday afternoon, showed that eight Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. Also hospitalized were two Jackson County residents; and one Jones County resident. No such residents of Clayton or Delaware counties were hospitalized as of Thursday.
• As of Sunday, no local long-term-care facilities were on the state’s outbreak list. Just 10 facilities still were on the list, as COVID-19 vaccination efforts have focused heavily on such facilities.
• Iowa reported a statewide increase of 314 confirmed cases between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, increasing the state’s total to 339,572
• The state reported six additional deaths during the 24-hour span, increasing the total to 5,558.
• As of 5 p.m. Sunday, 612,518 Iowans had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 11,550 from 24 hours earlier. A total of 280,254 Iowans were fully vaccinated, a 24-hour increase of 16,472.
• Statewide, Wisconsin reported 329 additional cases, for a total of 566,693. The state reported three more related deaths for a total of 6,481.
• Illinois reported that about 16.7% of the state’s population has received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 8.9% of the state’s residents have been fully vaccinated. The state reported 1,198,335 total COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m., with 20,763 deaths.