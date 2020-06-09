SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, 259 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Tuesday.

There were 22,177 cases statewide at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Fifteen more deaths were reported, putting the total at 622.

In Wisconsin, 270 new confirmed cases were reported Monday, pushing the state total to 21,308.

Fifteen new deaths were added to the state’s official count, so it remained at 661.

In Illinois, 797 new cases and 95 additional deaths were reported Monday.

That pushed the state’s totals to 129,212 cases and 6,018 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Where is COVID in Iowa? (6-09-20)
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of 11 a.m. Tuesday. 
Where is COVID in Illinois? (6-09-20)
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois as of Tuesday
Where is COVID in Wisconsin? (6-09-20)
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as of Tuesday

