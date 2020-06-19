MINERAL POINT, Wis. -- The 2020 Iowa County Fair will be held as scheduled, though there will be some alterations in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Iowa County Fair Board and Society recently voted to proceed with the event, slated for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3 to 7, in Mineral Point.
A press release indicated that there will be “adjustments” to the fair, most notably the elimination of the carnival and grandstand events such as the tractor pull, demolition derby, harness races and musical entertainment. However, animal showcases and events will be held with a “shortened stay” for most species.
“There are many details that we continue to explore and put into place to provide social distancing and other measures to keep any participants as safe as possible,” the release stated. “Please understand that we continue to keep our fingers on the pulse of what is happening with the pandemic and will adjust our schedule accordingly.”
More information will be made available on the Iowa County Fair's website, iowacountyfair.org, and social media platforms in the coming weeks.