Twelve additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 12,544.
The county's death toll remained at 200, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
There were 10 new cases reported in Jones County during the 24-hour period, increasing the total to 2,877.
The state reported two additional cases each in Delaware and Jackson counties. Their respective totals rose to 1,893 and 2,118.
One new case was reported in Clayton County, increasing the county's total to 1,616.
There were no additional related deaths in Clayton, Delaware Jackson and Jones counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 39, 40 and 55.
Statewide, Iowa reported 592 additional cases between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the total to 344,909.
No new deaths were reported in the state during the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. today, remaining at 5,672.