A shipment of 195 vials of the first U.S.-authorized COVID-19 vaccine arrived at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque on Thursday morning, several days before health officials previously anticipated.
Generally, FedEx workers are not greeted at the hospital by top-level administrators, but when two deliverymen arrived shortly before 8:30 a.m., about 10 staff awaited them.
In a temporary vaccination clinic, nurse Jan Pacholke, Finley’s house supervisor, was the first to receive the vaccine. The 70-year-old has worked at the hospital since 1969.
“I was very excited,” she said. “This is a shot of hope. This is what we need to stop this pandemic.”
The COVID-19 vaccine is designed to protect against the novel coronavirus, which in Dubuque County has infected more than 10,000 people. Nearly 130 related deaths of county residents also have been reported, and as of the last report by the state, nearly two dozen county residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized.
Finley received enough vials to vaccinate at least 975 employees.
The hospital prioritized front-line clinical workers in accordance with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some nonclinical staff who are at high exposure risk, such as the hospital’s chaplain, also were vaccinated.
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center likewise received its shipment Thursday. Employees at the MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center also are being vaccinated.
“This is a huge development for us and a major milestone in the pandemic,” said Kay Takes, president of MercyOne in eastern Iowa.
GIVING SHOTS
The first vaccine to be released was developed by New York-based Pfizer and the German Company BioNTech. It must be administered in two doses 21 days apart.
With an efficacy rate of about 95%, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 11 granted emergency approval for its use.
A second vaccine manufactured by Massachusetts biotech firm Moderna is nearing FDA approval.
Administration of the COVID-19 vaccine at hospitals is being staggered in case workers develop temporary side effects, which can include muscle soreness at the injection site, fatigue, body aches and fever.
It can take about one week after the second dose is administered before the vaccination provides protection.
Robin Scalise, Finley’s vice president of operations, said the hospital can schedule up to 96 appointments per day, but with more than 1,000 staff to vaccinate and the approaching holidays, it will take a few weeks to accomplish.
Staff are not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, and of the employees that are being scheduled, about 94% have elected to do so.
Vaccination also is optional for MercyOne employees.
“They have a right to determine for themselves based on the information that is available,” Takes said. “Obviously, it’s a new vaccine, and we want people to be fully comfortable being vaccinated.”
UNEXPECTED DELIVERY
The first vaccinations in the U.S. were administered Monday, and Dubuque County health officials believed they were in line to receive 1,950 doses that day.
But the vaccines didn’t arrive Monday or Tuesday, and county health officials told the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday that they since had been advised the vaccine would not be delivered until next week.
That made the Thursday deliveries to the Dubuque hospitals an unexpected development.
Because the Iowa Department of Public Health oversees the shipment and delivery of the vaccines, Dubuque County officials do not know why the delivery time was changed.
Finley officials likewise were caught by surprise.
“We were waiting on pins and needles,” said Chad Wolbers, Finley’s president and CEO. “I would dare say it’s probably the most significant delivery that we’ve had here at Finley since (the hospital opened) in 1890.”
Dr. Braden Powers, a pulmonologist with Grand River Medical Group who has worked at Finley for two years, said he barely felt the needle.
“I was pleasantly surprised when I found out I would be able to get it today,” he said.
This week, IDPH notified county officials that the Moderna vaccine could arrive as early as Monday, Dec. 21, if it receives FDA approval.
IDPH also announced Wednesday night that the federal government reduced the vaccine allocation to all states by as much as 30%, echoing reports from other states across the country.
Dubuque County public health officials were informed those reductions would not apply to the first allotments of either the Pfizer or Moderna shipments this week and next, according to spokesman Randy Gehl.
The county has not received additional information since the announcement but is prepared to modify its vaccination rollout plans, he said.
Gehl also directed the Telegraph Herald to a statement from the federal Department of Health and Human Services that rejected all claims of a vaccine shortage.
Contradicting that announcement, IDPH on Thursday night reported that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed the state that 138,300 vaccines will be allocated, a 19.6% decrease from the 172,000 the department originally expected.
“Vaccine distribution will continue to follow the (CDC’s) Advisory Council on Immunization Practices recommendations that health care personnel and long-term-care (including assisted living) residents and staff remain the first priority for vaccination,” the release stated.
The state said it remained committed to starting vaccinations at long-term-care centers during the week of Dec. 28.
A state council will convene within 48 hours to determine how the changes in allocation numbers will impact Iowa’s vaccination timeline for health care personnel.
REMAINING CAUTIOUS
At Finley, Pacholke said she is hopeful.
“It’s sad to see so many people infected,” she observed. “I’m happy when I see somebody go home when they recover from COVID, but I’ve seen so many people that have complications and either die or are very sick.”
It will take months before enough vaccine is available to begin administering it to the general public.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, last week told reporters that most people could expect to be vaccinated by early summer.