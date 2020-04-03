If there will be any high school spring sports this year, they won’t begin until at least May.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday extended her order to close the state’s schools through April 30. Her previous recommendation, issued March 15, had schools closed until April 13.
Illinois schools on Tuesday were ordered closed for the duration of this month by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The same day, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said schools should expect to remain closed until May and prepare to be closed for the remainder of the school year.
“Keeping Iowa students out of classrooms is a very difficult decision, but it remains necessary for now,” Reynolds said during Thursday’s daily press briefing in Johnston. “We anticipate the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa will continue to grow, and keeping schools closed for an extended amount of time will help protect the safety of our students, educators and school staff; reduce the burden and flatten the curve on our health care system and workforces; and of course, reduce the risk to our most vulnerable Iowans and ultimately save lives.”
As with her previous recommendation, Reynolds held off on ordering schools to remain shuttered for the remainder of the school year. She announced the state’s total of positive tests grew by 66 to 614 total cases. Eleven Iowans have died from the virus.
“As we have done with all COVID-19 mitigation decisions, we will continue to monitor the situation, assess the measures that we have in place and use data to make the right decisions at the right time,” Reynolds said.
With no school in session, that means no school-sponsored activities. For how long is anybody’s guess.
“Basically we were being told as long as we’re not in school, practice and competitions can’t take place,” said Brent Cook, Dubuque Senior activities director and a member of the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control. “I think everyone was anticipating we weren’t going back to school April 13, we were just waiting for that word.”
Track and field, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls golf, and boys and girls tennis were all scheduled to be at least in the practice phase of their season by now.
Iowa’s summer baseball and softball programs are set to open practice on May 4. As of now, those sports are unaffected unless a future announcement extends the closing.
Illinois and Wisconsin baseball and softball programs would be in the midst of their seasons now, too.
The IHSAA Board of Control had a teleconference previously scheduled for today to discuss possible contingency plans for the spring season. Cook and the other ADs of the Mississippi Valley Conference participated in a conference call earlier this week with IHSAA Executive Director Tom Keating and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Executive Director Jean Berger to discuss potential options for the spring seasons.
Chris Cuellar, the communications director for the IHSAA, expects to release more information in conjunction with the IGHSAU about what a spring season could entail following today’s meeting. The athletic bodies are also working with the state’s governing associations for speech and music.
“We’ve had lots of discussion at the IHSAA and with the IGHSAU on what a delayed or extended spring season might look like,” Cuellar said in a Twitter message. “We have some flexible options based on (Thursday’s) announcements.”
Each of the Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin athletic governing bodies had previously prohibited all in-person contact between coaches and players during the school closings, which remains in effect. Coaches are allowed to encourage voluntary individual workouts.
Western Dubuque activities director Tyler Lown believes there will still be an opportunity for a shortened spring season if the schools open on May 1.
“First and foremost, our number one priority is keeping everyone healthy and safe during these challenging times,” Lown wrote in a Twitter message. “We look forward to guidance from the athletic association, girls union, speech and music associations.”
Illinois High School Association Executive Director Craig Anderson is hopeful the state could begin a shortened season in early May.
“We remain optimistic that a May 1 return to school, followed by a to-be-determined acclimatization practice period, can still result in a truncated spring season that culminates with IHSA State Series tournaments and the crowning of state champions in June,” Anderson wrote in an update on the IHSA website.
The biggest hurdle now is getting back into the schools.
The longer that takes, the more likely it is that the spring state tournaments would get canceled rather than postponed.
“There could be some sort of salvage or a partial season for those spring sports. Could there be a state tournament? More than likely not in any way shape or form as we think of them now,” Cook said, using Drake Stadium and the state track meet as an example. “If they’re not open, state track couldn’t be held there. Would that mean sites around the state?
“They’re coming up with different ideas of what we could do to make it happen. But again, all of that is dependent on getting back to face-to-face instruction.”