PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Organizers have canceled a popular historical celebration in Prairie du Chien due to continuing COVID-19 concerns.
Prairie Villa Rendezvous originally had been slated for June 18 to 21, then was postponed to Sept. 17 to 20. Organizers now have announced that rules and regulations associated with the coronavirus pandemic meant, “we are unable to get together this year.”
The event takes guests back to the 19th century, when the area was a fur trading hub on the upper Mississippi River. Thousands of visitors come to the rendezvous each year, often camping for the multi-day event.
Last year’s event was canceled due to flooding.