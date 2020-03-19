Iowa diners on Tuesday quickly consumed what likely will be their last dine-in meals for quite some time.
Restaurants and bars throughout Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois have been forced to lock their doors to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, which now has been deemed a “public health disaster” in many states.
However, the widespread closures have placed unprecedented strain on families, food-service workers and small businesses, many of which operate on thin margins or subsist paycheck-to-paycheck.
Here are some ways to give back while the crisis continues.
GIVE BACK
Area food pantries largely are open in hopes of combating hunger in an especially difficult time, according to Tom Townsend, treasurer of the Dubuque Area Labor Harvest.
“We’re still doing what we normally would do,” he said. “We just had our food giveaway on Saturday and had about 220 people. Most of our volunteers are right in the most vulnerable group.”
Organization leaders are exploring ways to limit person-to-person contact to reduce the risk of viral spread, Townsend said.
Townsend said people can donate to the organization by dropping off or mailing donations. Checks can be made out to Dubuque Area Labor Harvest and mailed to 1610 Garfield Ave. in Dubuque, 52001.
After hearing the news Iowa schools were closing earlier this week, the Dubuque Food Pantry began putting together sack lunches for kids.
The meals will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, beginning March 23, until schools reopen, said Theresa Caldwell, the food pantry manager.
“If we can alleviate at least a meal, that will help with the family dynamic,” Caldwell said.
Donations can be made at the food pantry or mailed in. Checks can be made out to Dubuque Food Pantry and sent to 1598 Jackson St. in Dubuque, 52001.
SHOPPING LOCAL
It isn’t just restaurant parking lots that are currently empty, but casinos, gyms, theaters and more are suddenly devoid of patrons. Parking lots everywhere are empty, said Karla Thompson, executive director of the Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce.
“They need the business,” she said. “This is going to be a hard two weeks. We still need our businesses there afterwards.”
Thompson said customers can continue to support area businesses by buying gift cards to use later, shopping online or using carry-out or delivery services.
Barry Gentry, senior vice president of the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, said many restaurants have even begun adding bottles of wine to the list of what they can deliver.
“We want them to be here forever,” Gentry said. “These restaurants are the ones that donate food and gift certificates to charities all year long. It’s time for us to start giving back to them.”
RESPECT NEW STORE HOURS
Fareway, a grocery store chain with several local locations, recently adjusted hours to 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The first hour of each day — 8 to 9 a.m. — will be limited to people 65 and older, expectant mothers and people with serious illnesses.
Hy-Vee’s new store hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Beginning today, local stores will offer shopping from 7 to 8 a.m. for people 65 and older, expectant mothers and people with serious illnesses.
Ivy Sprague, communications manager for Hy-Vee, said chain leaders hope customers will respect the change while maintaining social distancing.
“Some of the guidance we are giving our customers is, we do have limited quantities of things,” she said. “We just encourage folks to be considerate and know that if we don’t have it, it is coming.”
KEEP THE SUPPLY STRONG
Without high school blood drives happening this spring, area blood donation centers are seeing shortages, said Barb Digmann, donor services manager at Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.
“We have had many cancellations of our blood drives, so we are trying to extend our hours at the centers,” she said. “If (people) can come in and donate blood, please do so. Keep our supply strong because the blood on our shelves is what’s used. It’s what we need to be available.”
The center put signs on the door to urge people not to donate if they have a fever and implemented social distancing rules while donors wait.
The current hours people can donate at the center are noon to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Schedule an appointment online at bloodcenter.org.
THINKING OF OTHERS
Nancy Van Milligen, the president and CEO of Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, said the foundation holds a disaster relief fund indefinitely but reactivates it in times like now.
The money from the fund goes to area agencies that support elderly and low-income families or those who are being dramatically impacted with the spread of COVID-19.
“We are also worried about our seniors being isolated and how to make sure they get the food and services they need,” Van Milligen said. “We will make grants to those organizations who are doing the front lining work. Checks are going out as early as this Friday.”
Donations can be made at https://bit.ly/2UlFBHZ.
The United Way also recently put together a COVID-19 economic relief fund to support people’s bills, rent and food costs. To donate, call the agency at 1-866-211-9966.