Thirty-four additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total number of cases stood at 1,311 as of 11 a.m. today.
Two additional related deaths also were reported in the county, bringing the toll to 26.
Dubuque County’s number of completed tests rose 146, to 18,166, as of 11 a.m. That means the county had a 23.3% positivity rate during the 24-hour stretch.
Jackson County reported five more positive cases in that 24-hour period, bringing its total to 112. Clayton County reported four additional cases and Delaware County reported three, pushing their totals to 70 and 71, respectively. Jones County added two cases for a total of 105.
Apart from Dubuque County, no other counties in the TH coverage area reported any new deaths.
Statewide, Iowa reported 491 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour period, bringing the total of positive cases to 41,000.
There have been 441,265 tests completed, an increase of 4531 over one day prior. The statewide positivity rate for the past 24 hours is 10.8%.
Five more related deaths were reported statewide in the 24-hour span, raising the toll to 820.