While many industries and services have ceased during the COVID-19 pandemic, refuse collection has continued.
However, local workers providing the vital service are concerned that they might be susceptible to exposure.
Throughout the tri-state area, trash and recycling collection has continued, with collectors taking extra safety precautions to ensure they are not picking up and potentially spreading COVID-19 from contaminated waste.
“We are trying to be very mindful in how we are collecting materials,” said Anderson Sainci, resource management coordinator and supervisor for the City of Dubuque. “You never know who has the virus and when you are handling contaminated material.”
Many workers have taken extra precautions while on waste collection routes. Sainci said collectors have been given an extra layer of protective gloves and are encouraged to regularly sanitize their hands.
However, there still are concerns about crews handling “loose” trash — garbage that isn’t contained within a sealed plastic bag.
“They are touching 700 to 800 containers every single day,” Sainci said. “We don’t want any situation where they have to handle tissues that have been thrown away. They don’t want to touch contaminated things and then take that home with them.”
Sainci said city officials have taken extra steps to inform residents to make sure their trash is properly disposed of before putting it into a container.
Scott Dittmer, with Dittmer Recycling, said he also has concerns about exposure to COVID-19 through contact with recycled materials. His crews have been given protective gloves and disinfectant to prevent possible contamination.
“We are all concerned about it,” Dittmer said. “The problem is, we don’t know if there is anything getting into the material, and we don’t know how long it can live on certain products.”
Surrounding communities are taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through trash collection as well.
Howard Crofoot, public works director for the City of Platteville, Wis., said residents are being encouraged to set trash bags on the curb, rather than in garbage containers.
“We don’t want to transfer the virus to these containers that people are then taking back to their homes,” Crofoot said. “This way, people are putting their bags out, and they are done. There is no more potential exposure from a neighbor.”
Galena, Ill., City Administrator Mark Moran said his community has made similar trash disposal recommendations to residents.
“It’s not a rule or anything that we are enforcing,” Moran said. “It’s a recommendation that we think everyone should be following.”
While the exposure risk can’t be eliminated entirely, Sainci said everyone can take precautions to keep refuse-handlers safe.