Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- No additional deaths were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday.
- In Iowa as of 5 p.m. Monday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 3.8%; while Clayton County was at 1.4%; Delaware County, 1.4%; Jackson County, 2.9%; and Jones County, 2.3%.
- Iowa public health officials announced Monday that they anticipate the distribution of more than 100,000 doses of vaccine this week. That includes 25,600 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Dubuque County is among 17 counties listed to receive the newly approved vaccine because they have significant Phase 1B, Tier 2 populations, which include front-line essential workers in food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing and those who “live or work in settings that make social distancing unfeasible.”
- Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data Monday. The figures as of Sunday afternoon showed that 13 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, an increase of two over the most recent data reported as of Thursday. Also hospitalized was one Jones County resident, an increase of one. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware or Jackson counties were hospitalized as of Sunday.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, no local long-term-care facilities were on the state’s outbreak list after Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque was removed.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 324 additional COVID-19 cases, for a total of 336,655. The state reported one additional related death, so the toll rose to 5,472.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday statewide, 349,505 residents had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 180,585 were fully vaccinated.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County health officials announced Monday they will not schedule vaccine first-dose appointments at this time. Those who have a second-dose appointment will receive that dose as scheduled.
- Wisconsin reported 308 additional statewide cases as of 5 p.m. Monday, raising the state’s total to 564,268. There were no additional deaths reported, so the toll remained at 6,412.
- Wisconsin also reported 912,429 residents had received at least one dose of vaccine — 15.7% of the state’s population.
- In Jo Daviess County, Ill., limited appointments are available for scheduling beginning at 7 p.m. today for a clinic on Friday, March 5, at Midwest Medical Center. For more information, visit www.jodaviess.org.
- Statewide, Illinois reported an additional 1,143 cases, increasing the total to 1,187,839. The state reported 20 additional related deaths, increasing the toll to 20,536.
- Illinois also reported 1,085,637 residents had received the first dose of the vaccine and 835,597 were fully vaccinated.