One more COVID-19 related death was reported in Dubuque County, along with 172 confirmed cases, from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today.
Dubuque County's death toll climbed to 78 people -- the fifth-highest total in the state -- while its case count moved to 7,628 -- the seventh-highest.
It marked at least the 11th consecutive 24-hour period in which 100 or more new cases were reported as of 11 a.m. in Dubuque County.
Another related death was also reported in Jones County in the time period, so its death toll moved to eight.
Additionally, the county reported another 57 new cases in the 24-hour period, with its total rising to 1,780. Iowa Department of Corrections data continues to show a massive outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary, involving 728 active inmate cases and 19 active staff cases as of Friday.
Jackson County had 50 new cases in the 24-hour period, moving to 1,181 total. The county's death toll remained at five.
Twenty-nine more cases were reported in Clayton County, so its count stood at 823. Its death toll remained at four.
Twenty-three additional cases were recorded for Delaware County, which now has 1,117. Its death toll remained at 18.
The state is tracking outbreaks at 10 local long-term-care centers, including five at Dubuque County facilities, the second-most of any county statewide behind Scott County.
In the past 24 hours, MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care was taken off the list of long-term-care outbreaks.
As of 11 a.m. today, there were no changes in the 24-hour period in the counts at:
- Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque -- 76 cases and 18 recovered
- Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque -- 21 cases and 18 recovered
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 11 cases and five recovered
- Dubuque Speciality Care -- six cases and two recovered
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- seven cases and two recovered
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 81 cases and 64 recovered
- Edgewood Convalescent Home -- seven cases and two recovered
- Anamosa Care Center -- 38 cases and none recovered
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- six cases and none recovered
- Elkader Care Center -- five cases with one recovered
Statewide, Iowa reported at 24-hour increase of 4,801 cases, pushing the total to 180,256.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 25 to 1,972.