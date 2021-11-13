Students, staff and visitors to a Dubuque school will be required to wear masks starting, Monday, Nov. 15, based on COVID-19 activity.
Officials notified Lincoln Elementary School families and staff Friday afternoon that the number of active, positive cases at the school had exceeded 3% of students and staff at the building, crossing the threshold set by school board members to require masks.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 10 active cases at Lincoln, according to Dubuque Community Schools’ COVID-19 tracking dashboard. Seven of those cases were among students, and three were among staff members.
Lincoln is the district’s fourth school to implement a masking requirement since board members approved the policy last month. A mask mandate was implemented at George Washington Middle School on Friday, and as of Friday afternoon, the number of active cases remained above 3%. Sageville and Hoover elementary schools previously had the temporary requirement.
At Lincoln and Washington, masks will be required of those who do not have an exemption until the positivity rate at the school falls below 3%, messages sent to families and staff state.
Districtwide, there were 99 active, positive COVID-19 cases among students as of Friday afternoon, plus another 26 among staff.