Organizers on Tuesday announced the cancellation of Bluff Strokes 2020 Paint Out, an annual plein air painting event, due to ongoing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
A press release states that organizers had accepted 63 artists from 12 states to participate in this year’s event, which was to have taken place Oct. 3 to 10.
All accepted 2020 artists will instead participate in 2021. A list of artists with links to their websites will be maintained on the Bluff Strokes website at bluffstrokes.org.
Bluff Strokes was founded in 2014 and is an affiliate of the Dubuque County Fine Arts Society. Its goal is to create events for artists, exploring and capitalizing on Dubuque’s natural and man-created beauty. The organization also conducts painting workshops in Dubuque.