PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – Organizers announced fireworks will be featured during Platteville’s July 4 celebration, but residents are asked to view them from home.
Dubbed “Back Yard Fireworks,” this year’s display will be held at Legion Park but will only feature an aerial show with no ground fireworks displayed, according to a press release.
The release state that viewers should watch the display from home to help maintain social-distancing guidelines.
Legion Park will be closed with no activities and organizers are canceling the planned 5K walk and run event.
The Veterans Honor Roll Association will host a patriotic program at 10 a.m. in City Park. Participants are asked to bring lawn chairs and maintain social distancing.
The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums will hold a virtual Heritage Day celebration with an online program of historic demonstrations, games and music.
The release states that organizers will forced to cancel fundraising events to help cover costs of the July 4 celebration. Donations may be sent to Platteville's 4th of July Fund, P. O. Box 780, Platteville, WI 53818.