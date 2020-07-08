For the better part of this year, Dubuque, like the rest of the country, has grappled with COVID-19, a crisis unlike any other we have seen.
Despite the uncertainty and frustration, the generosity of our community has truly given us reason to be hopeful. Neighbors have helped one another when they struggle with daily tasks; people have contributed masks and other supplies to protect the most vulnerable; and many have donated to charitable causes.
This is the spirit that the new #AllofUsDubuque campaign seeks to harness. The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque has partnered with dozens of local organizations, agencies and businesses to launch #AllofUsDubuque in order to emphasize that the only way to save lives and ensure the well-being of everyone is to stand together as one community and make sure no one is left out of the recovery.
As part of the #AllofUsDubuque campaign, you will encounter stories in traditional and social media that highlight the diverse experiences of Dubuquers who not only are impacted by COVID-19 but also are serving on the front lines of our community’s response to the virus.
You will hear about people like Rahim Akrami, whose work on poverty prevention for the City of Dubuque was cut short when the pandemic affected his residency status; Jakyra Bryant, a college student who overcame the pressure of school and her job as an “essential worker” to organize a peaceful protest in response to the killing of George Floyd; and Mauricio Castañeda, a senior who is self-isolating yet still coordinating food distributions to Dubuque’s Guatemalan community.
These stories and others are collected on allofusdubuque.com, where people also can share their own stories about those who have made an impact — big or small — during this crisis.
The coronavirus doesn’t care about our differences — it doesn’t discriminate against who it infects. At the same time, we know that certain populations are disproportionately impacted due to circumstances that increase risk. Communities of color, seniors and immigrants have been the most adversely affected. That’s why it’s important to bridge what separates us and work together as one Dubuque to help one another through this unprecedented time.
As we have been constantly reminded over the past few months, we can’t do this work alone.
By lifting the voices of everyone who calls Dubuque home, we can send a powerful message: Although our cultures differ, we all face the same challenges during this crisis — and we can all get through it together.
I hope everyone will read the stories at allofusdubuque.com and use the hash tag #AllofUsDubuque on social media to share their own experiences. Whether working on the front lines or self-isolating at home, each person can play a role in uniting the community in this positive way.
Dubuque can get through this — it just takes All of Us.