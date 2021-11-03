UPDATE: This story has been updated to share COVID-19-related death data compiled by the Telegraph Herald.
The COVID-19 surge in Dubuque County continues, with the daily new-case average over the past week reaching levels not seen since the first two weeks of the year.
A total of 434 additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 from Oct. 27 to Wednesday.
The weekly total is easily the highest since the State of Iowa went to once-weekly reporting of county-level data in July, surpassing the 370 cases reported on Oct. 27.
The 434 cases equates to 62 new cases per day over that span. When the state still reported data daily, the last time Dubuque County had more than 60 cases in a single day was on January 23 and the last time that the county had at least three days of 60 or more cases during one week came during the first half of January.
Four more COVID-19-related deaths also were reported over the past week, according to Telegraph Herald data. That pushed the county's to-date total to 236 deaths, the sixth-highest total in the state.
Children continue to make up a significant portion of the recent confirmed cases.
Data as of Wednesday showed that 28% of Dubuque County’s positive cases in the past week have been among those 17 and younger. The next two age groups -- 18 to 29, and 30 to 39 -- each accounted for the second-most with 15%.