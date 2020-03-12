Dubuque's mayor and the chairman of the Dubuque County supervisors have issued a notice detailing ways to stay safe amid a growing outbreak of a respiratory virus.
The statement urges diligent hand-washing and adhering to the practice of "social distancing" to slow the spread of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus. The disease has reached global pandemic proportions, infecting more than 100,000 people, including more than 1,215 people in the United States.
Thirty-six Americans have died from the disease, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, and cases have been reported in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
Though no cases yet have been confirmed in Dubuque County, the release from city and county officials encourages people to make "responsible, personal decisions" to stay as safe as possible.
"We're encouraging all Dubuque County residents, especially our senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions, to think carefully about attending events and large gatherings," said Dave Baker, chairman of the Dubuque County supervisors, in the release.
Mayor Roy Buol added: "While government and health care have obvious roles in preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, so does the public."
Local health departments urge the following actions to minimize risk:
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If you use hand sanitizer, make sure it is at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Avoid close contact -- about six feet -- with people who are sick or experiencing respiratory symptoms.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your mouth with your upper arm or tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
- Restrict where and when you gather with others.