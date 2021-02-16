Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- There were no additional local COVID-19-related deaths reported between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, the local 14-day positivity rates in Iowa were 12% for Jackson County, 8.5% for Delaware County, 7.3% for Dubuque County, 7.4% for Jones County and 3.8% for Clayton County.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, one area long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque had three new cases in the previous 14 days.
- On Monday the state provided new county-level hospitalization data as of Saturday afternoon. The data showed 14 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, an increase of one from Thursday afternoon. There was one Clayton County resident hospitalized, an increase of one; one from Jackson County, unchanged; and none from Jones County, a decrease of three; or Delaware County, unchanged.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 346 additional cases during the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 329,463 as of 5 p.m. Monday. The state reported one additional death, so the toll moved to 5,237.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 405 additional cases as of 5 p.m. Monday, increasing the state’s total to 555,708. The state reported four new related deaths, for a toll of 6,166.
- Lafayette County Public Health officials do not expect any more doses of vaccine for at least a week. Residents are asked not to call to inquire before Monday, Feb. 22. Those awaiting a second dose will be contacted closer to 28 days after the first dose.
- A free COVID-19 testing site will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in Lancaster at the Grant County Fairgrounds, 916 E. Elm St. County officials encourage residents to preregister at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
- In Illinois, the state reported 1,420 additional cases Monday, along with 41 deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 1,163,574 cases and 20,002 deaths.
- The State of Illinois will hold a drive-thru testing event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at the Jo Daviess County Health Department, 9483 U.S. 20 West, Galena.