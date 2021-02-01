One additional death was reported in Delaware County between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, raising the total to 37.
Five additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Dubuque County during the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 11,830.
Dubuque County's death toll remained at 176, the sixth-highest in the state.
The county's 14-day positivity rate dropped slightly to 9.8% as of 11 a.m. today.
Delaware County reported one additional case, for a total of 1,790.
One additional case was reported in Clayton County, increasing the total to 1,557. There were no additional deaths reported, remaining at 51.
Jones County reported four additional cases, raising the total to 2,784. The county's death toll remains at 53.
Jackson County reported no additional cases during the 24-hour period, remaining at 1,993. No additional deaths were reported, remaining at 35.
As of 11 a.m. today, one Dubuque County long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. The state lists Stonehill Care Center reporting 26 cases, an increase of one during the 24-hour span. The facility reported 13 of those cases coming during the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 306 additional cases, for a total of 319,506.
The state reported five additional deaths, for a total of 4,906.