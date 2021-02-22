Six more Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, while one more related death also was reported.
The pushes the county's total to 12,239 residents who have had the coronavirus -- or about one in eight county residents.
The county's death toll moved to 192, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
One more related death each also was reported for Delaware and Jackson counties, increasing their respective tolls to 39 and 38.
However, no additional residents in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties tested positive for COVID-19 during the 24-hour period. Clayton still has 1,590 cases; Delaware, 1,844; Jackson, 2,076; and Jones, 2,834.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton or Jones counties, where the tolls remained at 53 and 54, respectively.
As of 11 a.m. today, one local long-term care facility remained on the state's outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 76 positive COVID-19 cases, two of which came in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 188 more people confirmed to have COVID-19, increasing the total to 332,573. The state also reported 38 additional related deaths, increasing the toll to 5,374.
(Note: The Telegraph Herald continues to try to report figures that most accurately reflect local conditions. Given that, the newspaper continues to report the number of people who have had COVID-19, despite a recent shift by the state emphasizing total positive results.
Any related statewide maps will reflect total positive tests by county, however, because the state no longer provides readily available figures for COVID-19-positive individuals in all counties.)