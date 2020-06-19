LANCASTER, Wis. -- A local official has confirmed that all 12 COVID-19-related deaths in Grant County have been residents of the county-owned nursing home.
Orchard Manor Administrator Carol Schwartz confirmed the death toll when asked about recent federal data that was released for the facility.
County and facility officials have refused to provide updates on the outbreak at the facility for nearly two months. The previous update had come on April 28, when it was reported that eight staff and 19 residents had COVID-19.
The federal data showed 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the facility and 32 "suspected" cases -- both of which Schwartz confirmed.
"Anyone exhibiting any of the basic symptoms of the COVID-19 virus is a suspected case we would test," she said. "They were tested on the side of caution to ensure they were not infected."
She also said 12 staff members had been infected with the virus, though the assertion that there is 27 total cases with 12 staff conflicts with the county's April breakdown of the 27 cases.
Schwartz also reported that there has not been a new confirmed COVID-19 case at the facility since May 16 and that no residents currently were in the negative-pressure wing of the facility. The wing contains special air filters that are designed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. She credited the wing with containing the outbreak at Orchard Manor.
She said facility staff continues to follow state and federal guidelines for nursing homes related to COVID-19.
"We also continue to work with our county health department, county emergency management department and regional (Department of Health Services) office for support and consultation," she said.
According to Schwartz, multiple agencies have told Orchard Manor that it must continue to restrict visitors to the skilled-nursing facility.
Recently, Grant County was notified that Orchard Manor will be awarded a $360,000 federal CARES Act grant for skilled-nursing facilities for lost revenue and increased expenses during the pandemic.