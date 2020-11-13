One more COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County, along with 181 new confirmed cases, from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today.
Dubuque County's toll climbed to 77 people -- the fifth-highest total in the state -- while its case count moved to 7,456 -- the seventh-highest.
It marked at least the 10th consecutive 24-hour period in which 100 or more new cases were reported as of 11 a.m. in Dubuque County.
Jones County reported another 52 cases in that time period, with its total rising to 1,723. The death toll their remained at seven.
Iowa Department of Corrections data shows a massive outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary, involving 679 inmates infected as well as 32 active staff cases as of Thursday.
Delaware County had 34 new cases in the 24-hour period, moving to 1,154 total. The county's death toll remained at 18.
Thirty-three more cases were reported in Clayton County, so its count stood at 794. Its death toll remained at four.
Thirty-two additional cases were recorded for Jackson County, which now has 1,131. Its death toll remained at five.
The state is tracking outbreaks at 11 local long-term-care centers, including six at Dubuque County facilities, the most of any county statewide. New to the list of outbreaks since 11 a.m. Thursday is Dubuque Specialty Care, which has six cases with two recovered; as well as Elkader Care Center which has five cases with one recovered.
As of 11 a.m. today, here's where the other outbreaks stood:
- Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque -- 76 cases, and now has 18 recovered.
- MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care -- 35 cases and 31 recovered.
- Sunnycrest Manor, Dubuque -- 21 cases (+1) and now has 18 recovered.
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 11 cases and now has five recovered.
- Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade -- seven cases and two recovered
- Good Neighbor Home, Manchester -- 81 cases and 64 recovered.
- Edgewood Convalescent Home -- seven cases and two recovered.
- Anamosa Care Center – 38 cases and none recovered.
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- six cases and none recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported a 24-hour increase of 5,096 cases, pushing the total to 175,455.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 19 to 1,947.